4th Annual Medford Summer Classic pickleball tournament in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today wrapped up the exciting pickleball action over at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park in Medford.

All weekend long, the Southern Oregon Pickleball Association (SOPA) hosted their 4th Annual Medford Summer Classic, the largest in the event’s history.

The tournament kicked off Friday with the men’s and women’s double events, while mixed doubles took the courts yesterday.

Today’s event was open to those under 50 years of age. Players worked in teams of two to “volley” and “dink” the ball over the net.

SOPA hopes the record-breaking turnout (313 registered players) they saw this year will highlight the sport’s rapid growth and the need for more courts in the region.

“We’re bursting at the seams and we need more places to play.” says SOPA president, DeAnn Winter.

We’re really hoping to get some dedicated pickleball courts where we can have permanent nets and a place for the pickleball community to play.

SOPA holds events all year long and are always looking for more players to join.

