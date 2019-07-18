5.3 quake strikes off Oregon coast

REEDSPORT, Ore – A 5.3 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Wednesday morning. According the U.S. Geological Survey the quake shook around 8 a.m. some 175 miles west of Reedsport.
Residents can plan for natural disasters with a free handbook offered in Jackson County. The Family Emergency Handbook provides information for several disaster scenarios. It includes resources like how to tell when water is safe to drink, a “Home Hazard Hunt,” ideas for packing your 72 hour kit and even templates to create your own fire escape plan.
You can download your copy of the handbook here.