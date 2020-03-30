5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – There are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Klamath County.
According to Klamath County Public Health, a new case of COVID-19 was reported on March 30. The newest case will be reflected in statewide totals on March 31.
Public health officials are unable to release detailed information about the latest case, but they are investigating to find anyone who had contact with the infected person.
“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community. We will take all steps necessary to ensure safety while also holding to our core value of integrity. We will not release the name, address or other identifying information about these people,” said Jennifer Little, KCPH director. “It is a matter of patient confidentiality.”
Anyone who has a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are asked to remain home and call a doctor.