5 deaths reported in 48 hours at Grants Pass retirement home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report published on December 17 shows long-term care facilities in Southern Oregon are being hammered by COVID-19.
One of those facilities, Oak Lane Retirement in Grants Pass, reported five coronavirus-related deaths in the past 48 hours alone.
Oak Lane Retirement’s administrator, Dorie Reid, said the deaths are hitting her employees and residents hard because it feels like they lost some of their family.
In Josephine County, there have been other deaths associated with four active outbreaks, according to the state.
In Klamath County, active outbreaks are at Marquis Care, Pelican Pointe and Pacifica Senior Living.
There are three total active outbreaks in Curry and Coos Counties.
There are also three in Douglas County, the most deadly at Curry Manor Memory Care, where the state says there have been three deaths.
The following table lists all outbreaks and deaths reported to the Oregon Health Authority as of the morning of Thursday, December 17:
|Jackson County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Avamere Health Services of the Rogue Valley
|56
|3
|Rogue Valley Manor
|25
|0
|Avamere at Three Fountains
|128
|13
|Avamere at Waterford
|5
|0
|Table Rock Memory Care
|104
|13
|Bartlett House of Medford
|4
|0
|Laural Pines Retirement Lodge
|10
|0
|Horton Plaza
|3
|0
|Brookdale Medford
|7
|0
|Weatherly Court Senior Living
|2
|1
|Josephine County
|Regency Care of the Rogue Valley
|4
|0
|Kinsington Memory Care
|15
|2
|Oak Lane Retirement
|35
|5
|Cascade Senior Living – The Village
|11
|1
|Klamath County
|Marquis Care
|13
|0
|Pelican Pointe
|3
|0
|Pacifica Senior Living of Klamath Falls
|6
|1
|Curry County
|Seaview Senior Living Community
|14
|0
|Coos County
|Avamere Rehabilitation
|6
|0
|Life Care Center of Coos Bay
|19
|0
|Douglas County
|Umpqua Valley
|21
|0
|Curry Manor Memory Care
|60
|3
|Forest Hills Assisted Living
|65
|1