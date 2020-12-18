Home
5 deaths reported in 48 hours at Grants Pass retirement home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report published on December 17 shows long-term care facilities in Southern Oregon are being hammered by COVID-19.

One of those facilities, Oak Lane Retirement in Grants Pass, reported five coronavirus-related deaths in the past 48 hours alone.

Oak Lane Retirement’s administrator, Dorie Reid, said the deaths are hitting her employees and residents hard because it feels like they lost some of their family.

In Josephine County, there have been other deaths associated with four active outbreaks, according to the state.

In Klamath County, active outbreaks are at Marquis Care, Pelican Pointe and Pacifica Senior Living.

There are three total active outbreaks in Curry and Coos Counties.

There are also three in Douglas County, the most deadly at Curry Manor Memory Care, where the state says there have been three deaths.

The following table lists all outbreaks and deaths reported to the Oregon Health Authority as of the morning of Thursday, December 17:

Jackson County Cases Deaths
Avamere Health Services of the Rogue Valley 56 3
Rogue Valley Manor 25 0
Avamere at Three Fountains 128 13
Avamere at Waterford 5 0
Table Rock Memory Care 104 13
Bartlett House of Medford 4 0
Laural Pines Retirement Lodge 10 0
Horton Plaza 3 0
Brookdale Medford 7 0
Weatherly Court Senior Living 2 1
Josephine County
Regency Care of the Rogue Valley 4 0
Kinsington Memory Care 15 2
Oak Lane Retirement 35 5
Cascade Senior Living – The Village 11 1
Klamath County
Marquis Care 13 0
Pelican Pointe 3 0
Pacifica Senior Living of Klamath Falls 6 1
Curry County
Seaview Senior Living Community 14 0
Coos County
Avamere Rehabilitation 6 0
Life Care Center of Coos Bay 19 0
Douglas County
Umpqua Valley 21 0
Curry Manor Memory Care 60 3
Forest Hills Assisted Living 65 1

