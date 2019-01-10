5 guns found on man arrested at TSA checkpoint inside MFR

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man carrying numerous guns was arrested at Medford’s airport after a confrontation with a police officer.
The Medford Police Department said on Thursday afternoon, a man showed up at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport with a visible gun in a shoulder holster.
The man, later identified as 34-year-old Anthony James Anderson, walked up to the TSA security checkpoint and demanded to be let through so he could board a plane. Anderson, who didn’t have a ticket, was told he couldn’t go through the checkpoint with a gun.
When police showed up, Anderson wouldn’t talk. An officer asked him to leave, but he refused. Police said as they tried to arrest him for trespassing, Anderson reached for his gun.
Police said an officer wrestled Anderson to the ground and took him into custody.
Anderson ended up having five guns in total and multiple rounds of ammunition. He’ll be lodged in the Jackson County Jail for multiple charges.
There were no notable injuries to anyone involved in the incident.
According to MPD, Anderson’s behavior could be related to a mental health crisis.
