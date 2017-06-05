5 killed in Orlando workplace shooting

Orlando, Fla. (NBC News) – Five people were shot and killed Monday morning at a business in Orlando in what authorities are calling a case of workplace violence. A sixth person–the man believed to be the shooter–is also dead.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said his deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call just after 8 a.m. local time. The call came from Fiamma, a business that manufacturers awnings and accessories for RVs and campers.
Demings said a 45-year-old former employee entered Fiamma carrying a gun and knife and shot the five victims.
Authorities say the shooter shot and killed himself.
Authorities said the shooter had a minor criminal history and had been the subject of a workplace violence incident at the Fiamma plant in June 2014, when he allegedly battered another employee. No charges were filed at that time.
Authorities say there were seven survivors, all Fiamma employees, who were not injured during the incident.
Authorities say the incident does not appear to be terrorism related.
Orlando’s mayor called on the community to be vigilant
Florida Governor Rick Scott issued the following statement on Monday’s shooting.
“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”
Orlando was the site of the Pulse Nightclub shooting almost a year ago. That shooting is the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11.
49 people were killed in the nightclub shooting.