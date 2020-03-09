$5 million granted to Oregon DEQ to curb greenhouse gas emissions

SALEM, Ore. – Millions of dollars have been granted in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Oregon Republicans boycotted a cap-and-trade bill with the same goal.
In February, State Senate and State House Republicans walked out of the latest short session in protest of the cap-and-trade bill. They reportedly wanted it put in the hands of citizen voters.
The bill died, along with other unrelated legislation, when the session ended.
While the session was a bust, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board session began Monday. The board allocates emergency funds when the legislature is not in session.
The board ended up authorizing $5 million from the state’s emergency fund to be used for rulemaking and other actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The money will be given to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.