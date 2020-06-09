5 news COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Five more people died from COVID-19 in Oregon since the state’s last report, bringing the total of deaths to 169.
The new deaths were reported in Multnomah, Clackamas and Marion Counties. The youngest victim was 60, the oldest victims were 96. They all had underlying health conditions.
In addition to the deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total just shy of 5,000.
