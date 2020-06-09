Home
5 news COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

5 news COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

Health News Local News Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. – Five more people died from COVID-19 in Oregon since the state’s last report, bringing the total of deaths to 169.

The new deaths were reported in Multnomah, Clackamas and Marion Counties. The youngest victim was 60, the oldest victims were 96. They all had underlying health conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total just shy of 5,000.

More information about the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at the following sites:

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »