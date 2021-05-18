5 Oregon counties eligible to move to lowest COVID-9 risk level

SALEM, Ore. – Five Oregon counties reached enough vaccinations to move to the lowest COVID-19 risk level.
On May 18, Governor Kate Brown announced that Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln, and Washington Counties vaccinated over 65% of residents 16 and older, making those counties eligible to move to “Lower Risk Level” on May 21.
“Vaccines protect you, and they protect everyone around you. It’s going to take all of us working together to make sure enough Oregonians are vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and end this pandemic,” said Governor Brown. “I’d like to thank everyone in these counties, particularly their outstanding public health officials, health care workers, and volunteers who have led the way in making sure their communities are protected against COVID-19.”
A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA’s website here. The governor’s office noted the dashboard displays state vaccine allocations only, not federally-administered doses.
You can find the current status of your county here.