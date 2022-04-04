5 suspects arrested for child exploitation in Jackson County over the weekend, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Five people were arrested for allegedly trying to meet and have sex with children in Jackson County.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team said the arrests were made in a two-day period this past weekend.

The suspects reportedly traveled throughout Oregon including Warren, Redmond, and Klamath Falls as well as Montague California. One of the suspects was arrested in Gold Hill.

SOCET said the first arrest came on Friday afternoon when 35-year-old Benjamin Lee Buehler of Klamath Falls traveled to Medford to have sex with a juvenile. According to a media report, Buehler received an award for Father of the Year in 2016 from the National Fathers and Families Coalition of America.

The second arrest came just a few hours later when 39-year-old Justin Elridge of Montague allegedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with a minor, according to investigators.

59-year-old Jack Owrey of Crooked River Ranch was also arrested that same day for allegedly traveling to Medford in order to give a child drugs and engage in sexual activity.

On the second day of the operation, police said they arrested 72-year-old William Henry Trapnell of Warrenton for trying to meet a child to have sex.

Finally, 68-year-old Leonard Allen Weedman of Gold Hill was arrested for similar allegations.

Investigators said they have reason to believe the suspects may have other victims. If you have any further information, call your local law enforcement agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.