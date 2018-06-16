50 years of national trails, celebrations held at state park

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the National Trail Systems being established and in Jackson County, celebrations were underway.
At Valley of the Rogue State Park, several wildlife agencies and outdoor businesses came together to celebrate the state’s many natural wonders. Community members were welcomed to take part in the free events and everyone was able to enjoy the day accompanied by food and music.
“People that work here and for all the different agencies are amazingly awesome and they really care about what we’re doing,” said Wendy Noble, a ranger. “We want to promote nature because we’re all stuck to cellphones and stuff lately.”
The 50th anniversary also marks the passing of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act which protects rivers across the country including seven here in southwest Oregon.
