$500 checks available to Oregonians facing hardship

SALEM, Ore. – If you’re facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be eligible for a new relief program.
The Oregon Legislature recently approved $35 million to provide one-time payments of $500 to Oregonians who were financially impacted by coronavirus.
House Speaker Tina Kotek said, “We know $500 isn’t going to solve all of these problems, but if we can help a family buy groceries for the month, pay for child care, or cover an unexpected repair, it’s worth it.”
To be eligible, a person must:
- Be a current resident of Oregon and 18 years or older.
- Be able to prove their identity and that they are an in-state resident.
- Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive orders.
- Have earned $4,000/month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.
- Not have received all unemployment payments they are owed.
The state will work with dozens of credit unions and banks to distribute the funds. In Southern Oregon, Rogue Credit Union will be the facilitator.
“Rogue was founded by people who believed that together, we’re stronger. We’re here for our communities during tough times, and we’re proud to help facilitate access to emergency relief funds that many Southern Oregonians need,” said RCU President & CEO Gene Pelham.
Rogue Credit Union members can apply online at http://www.roguecu.org/covid-19
Other Oregonians who think they may qualify should go to https://emergencychecks.oregon.gov
You can also call 211 and ask about the Emergency Relief Check Program.