500 customers remain without power following winter storm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Pacific Power hopes to have the lights back on for everyone in southern Oregon by Wednesday.
On Monday, the company announced an additional 1,000 customers had their power restored overnight, bringing the total number of outages to just over 500. The majority of the outages are on the west side of Josephine County, near Cave Junction and north of Grants Pass.
Around 300 personnel are working to get power restored. While a majority of the 500 customers should have power restored by Monday evening, Pacific Power says some customers may not have power until Tuesday or Wednesday.
