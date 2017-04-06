500 guns taken by California officials returned to owners

Fresno, Calif. – 500 guns seized from a Clovis, California in 2015 family were returned after a lengthy court battle.
The Fresno Bee reports the weapons were confiscated in November 2015 by California Department of Justice officials who were acting on information that Albert Sheaklee was prohibited from owning firearms. Sheaklee was listed in the state’s Armed Prohibited Persons (APPS) database.
Sheaklee’s attorney said his client didn’t know he was in the database. Furthermore, he argued the DOJ promised to keep the raid confidential until a court hearing was held addressing if Sheaklee was mentally fit to own guns.
However, Sheaklee’s arrest was highly publicized by the DOJ.
At the time, the DOJ said Sheaklee was taken into custody under a code that allows officers to take someone in for evaluation if they are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.
Court records showed Sheaklee had no prior criminal history when he was arrested.
No charges were ever filed in the case, but the guns were not returned until Sheaklee’s attorney went to court on his client’s behalf.
Shealkee’s attorney, Mark Coleman, said, As far as I am concerned, it was a real political deal. (California Attorney General Kamala) Harris was running for senator.”
Coleman added that targeting those who need mental health care could see the end result of people refusing to seek medical treatment because they don’t want to be in a database.
