500,000 pounds of illegal marijuana found in Jackson County

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A special Oregon State Police drug enforcement team uncovered a massive illegal marijuana operation in Jackson County.

On November 18, officials served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Antelope Road in White City and discovered what they call an “epic” amount of pot.

The location consisted of five warehouses containing approximately 500,000 pounds of pot.

Authorities put the value of the marijuana at about $500 million.

More than 100 people, many of them migrant workers living on-site in poor conditions, were initially detained and interviewed before being released.

The search spanned two days due to the size of the property.