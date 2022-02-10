$500k in grants coming to Rogue Valley organizations post-Almeda Fire

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Nearly $1.5M is headed to fire impacted communities in Oregon. The Oregon Community Foundation is working with the American Red Cross as part of its community rebuilding fund.

The grants will support seven nonprofit organizations proving vital help to communities still rebuilding after the 2020 labor day week fires. In southern Oregon, Remake Talent will receive $240,000. Unite Oregon will receive $250,000.

“These funds are critical for helping people who are still awaiting payments from FEMA or the state, they are still awaiting trailers of resources they will need,” said Melissa Freeman with the Oregon Community Foundation.

Freeman says the money will be deployed this week.