$50k reward offered for info about death of Kurt Krauss

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The family of a local man who was found dead last month are offering a reward for information that leads to the person allegedly responsible for the shooting.
On the morning of Monday, December 14, 2020, multiple agencies responded to the reported shooting just before 7:00 a.m. on Corporate Way in an industrial park near Merlin.
Oregon State Police said 56-year-old Kurt Krauss of Grants Pass was found deceased at the scene.
The agency said the investigation is active and ongoing but didn’t provide any more information.
On January 19, 2021, Pacific Consulting and Investigations of Ashland said Krauss’ family is offering a $50,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Kurt Krauss.”
Pacific Consulting and Investigations said they’ve been hired to receive tips and forward that information on to Oregon State Police. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish. Anyone with information can call PCI at 541-441-2209 or email at [email protected].