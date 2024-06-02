541 Outlaw Charity Car Show takes over downtown Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Caveman Plaza in Grants Pass was taken over by cool and classic cars today.

The 12th annual 541 Outlaw Charity Car Show was held Saturday (6/1) right on G Street in Grants Pass.

Community members had and opportunity to walk through the rows of cars, admiring the hours of handy work put into them.

541 Outlaw Car Club holds the event in downtown Grants Pass every year to support local businesses.

They were also accepting canned food donations for the local food bank.

“Everyone likes hangin‘ out and lookin‘ at cars.” says 541 Outlaw Car Club president, Mason Hartford.

It’s good for tourism and it’s great for the business and gets the locally owned businesses more business than the chain stores.

Entry fees were collected for cars in the show and proceeds went to area high school sports programs who volunteered at the event today.

