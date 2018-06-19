553 illicit firearms seized in Los Angeles County

AGUA DULCE, Calif. – Over 500 firearms were found in the possession of a convicted felon in California.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a tip that an Agua Dulce resident had amassed a large “arsenal” of firearms. The tipster also reported the man was a convicted felon, thus prohibited from owning any guns.
Acting on the report, numerous law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the home of 60-year-old Manuel Fernandez on June 14. LACD said they found 432 firearms during the search, which eventually led them to a second location where they seized 30 firearms from a woman associated with Fernandez.
Investigators said a follow-up search was conducted on June 15. An additional 91 firearms were found hidden within Fernandez’s home. Detectives also seized hard drives, cell phones and computers that Fernandez may have used to illegally purchase the guns.
Fernandez was charged with felon in possession of firearms, possession of an assault rifle, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of large capacity magazines.
According to LACD, Fernandez was released from police custody after posting bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 9.