5th annual kite festival at Lake of the Woods

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Lake of the Woods will host its 5th annual Kite Festival this weekend.

It’s a 2-day event featuring breakfast, live, music and kite flying.

If you’re worried about missing the super bowl, they’ll have Sunday specials at the lounge and outdoor screens to watch the game.

“Its a great local Southern Oregon Event, to come out and enjoy and something kind of unique. Not too many places where you can get out of the lake and fly a kite, sure you can fly the kite at the park but where can you walk middle of the lake and see it.”, said, George Gregory, Manager and owner at Lake of the Woods Resort.

For more information on the annual event, visit their website lakeofthewoodsresort.com.