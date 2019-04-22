Home
5th arrest made in Grants Pass stabbing case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police announced Monday they’ve made a fifth arrest in connection with a stabbing in Grants Pass.

Police said at about 8:10 p.m. on April 20,  officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing on Northeast Evans Street. At the location, officers found a 17-year-old male with two non-life threatening stab wounds on his back.

Investigators said it appears a girl who knows the victim lured him out of a residence where he was assaulted by a group of four male teens. One of those teens stabbed the victim twice in the back with a box cutter.

Initially, the males were the only ones arrested for their part in the assault. However, on April 22, the female was arrested after she was interviewed by investigators.

 

