5th fire of the week reported on Central Point property

CENTRAL POINT, ORE. —  For the 5th time this week, a fire has broken out on the same property in Central Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is now involved in the investigation.

The latest fire broke out Thursday night just after 11pm along Corey Road. The fire destroyed a trailer and caused some minor damage to a nearby structure. We’re told no one was hurt.

Earlier this week we reported about three vehicles on the property that caught fire at different times between Sunday and Monday.

Fire District 3 tell us another fire was also reported this week. While all the fires are still under investigation, we’re told they believe they are all connected.

 

