6 arrested during targeted enforcement in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A five-hour long operation undertaken by police in southern Josephine County resulted in the arrest of six people.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of January 25, deputies teamed up with numerous law enforcement agencies for a targeted saturation patrol in communities like Murphy, Williams, and Wilderville.
There were a total of 23 traffic stops during the enforcement period. Two of those stops resulted in DUII arrests of Arika Jackson and Sheri Waltman.
Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants, Richard Dennis Martin and Marc Robert Edwards.
Robert John Drumm was arrested for possession of a weapon and Kevin Weaver was arrested for trespassing and possessing methamphetamine.