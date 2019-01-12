6 months later… family now learning of Mouseketeer’s disappearance

PHOENIX, Ore. — NBC5 News first told you about missing Mouseketeer and former actor, Dennis Day, earlier this week.
Now, after 6 months, his family is finally learning about his disappearance.
Day’s niece, Denise Norris, says the family first learned what happened from an NBC5 News story that aired earlier this week.
Police say the 76-year-old Phoenix resident was last seen walking down his driveway in July saying he was leaving for a few days to visit friends.
His car also went missing, later found along the coast with two people inside who are unfamiliar to Day.
“We’re devastated right now, I can’t imagine that he would leave Ernie,” said Norris. “They’ve been married a long time… he loves him… and his little dog.”
Norris says Day’s family, most of whom live in California, last came to visit him in July of 2017.
She says they don’t talk often, but were planning to make a trip up to Oregon to visit him again. And now, she says they’re trying to pick up the pieces of what happened.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Phoenix Police department.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.