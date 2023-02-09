6 year old attacked by pit bull in White City, saved by 9 year old brother

WHITE CITY, Ore.– A White City family said their 6 year-old daughter was attacked by her neighbors dog this past weekend.

But the family said it was her brother’s bravery that kept the attack from being much worse.

Jerread Young said, “it’s a sad situation for all of us and especially my daughter.”

Riley Young, her brother Isaiah and his friend Carstin were playing tag in front of their house in White City Sunday when Riley noticed a dog in her neighbors yard.

But as she got closer to the fence, she said the pit bull broke through and attacked her.

But after that, Riley said, “Isaiah came and helped me.”

Fortunately, her nine year-old brother jumped into action and was able to get the dog off of her.

Riley’s brother, Isaiah Young said, “I took one step back, turned around, I saw the dog biting her, ran over there as fast as I could, threw the dog on the ground and started punching it.”

Young’s parents ran outside when they heard riley screaming.

Her mom said she could see blood dripping from her head from the attack.

Now, days later, the family is just thankful the young boys acted as quickly as they did, because it could have been so much worse.

Riley’s mom, Vannessa Butcher said, “it was a very scary moment, I’m just thankful for these two boys. They are absolute heroes.”

Police are investigating.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was taken to animal control in Talent where its being held in quarantine.

JCSO said the owner will be issued a citation for a violation of the Jackson County code related to the keeping of dangerous dogs.

The Young’s said they don’t want the dog to be euthanized, but they do want to stress the importance of being careful around animals.

Riley needed multiple stitches in her head and is still recovering from the attack.