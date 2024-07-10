60-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Wolf Creek

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A 60-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Wolf Creek Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, evidence indicates that Joseph John Tracey failed to negotiate a curve while driving north in the 4000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road.

The accident happened at approximately 4 p.m. and police say Tracey was pronounced dead by medical personnel before law enforcement arrived.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Rural Metro Fire, American Medical Response, and OSP.

