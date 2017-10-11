‘Dead Indian Memorial Road’ – Change it, or leave it?

Medford, Ore. — An honor or offensive? That’s what Jackson County Commissioners have to decide about the name of ‘Dead Indian Memorial Road.’
They’re meeting a Wednesday night for a public hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse. This is a chance for anyone with strong feelings about the road’s name to make their voices heard.
Originally, the road was named after a historical event. According to an article written by Linda Lewis Miller, a group of two or three Shasta Indians stole horses from a ranch, and took them up into the hills.
The controversial name of the road has invited complaints and concerns from the public. So much so, the sign was vandalized earlier this year with the word “dead” spray painted over.
Commissioners planned Wednesday’s meeting to leave the question to the public.
