Benefit concert held for victim of N. California homicide

YREKA, Calif. – Two local bands are teaming up to help raise money for the family of a woman whose life was tragically cut short in an apparent homicide.
On October 5, 24-year-old Katrina Eblen of Montague, California went missing. Police started a desperate search for the mother of four. Unfortunately, on October 10 her remains were in found in a remote area of Siskiyou County. Her fiancé, Jere Thomas Ramey was arrested and charged with her murder.
Katrina’s father described her as “A caring mom who was special enough to have two sets of twins, and selfless.” He added Katrina did have some troubled times, but she was working on turning her life around, had just taken a new job and was buying a house on her own in Montague.
Katrina’s family and friends are still working to grasp just what happened. Her father said, “I go from heartbreak to anger back to heartbreak back to anger.” Her two sets of twins are now under the care of family.
The shock of Katrina’s passing and the circumstances surrounding it are still fresh in the minds of community members. Now, they’re rallying to support the family the young mother left behind.
Along with a GoFundMe page started by Katrina’s dad, two local bands are throwing their support behind her surviving family. “Doves and Vultures” and “SIP” plan to hold a benefit concert on October 21 in Yreka. Money collected at the door will be donated to Katrina’s family, who will be at the concert.
The concert is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Saturday at The Music Hall, located at 113 West Miner Street in Yreka. Tickets will be $5 each at the door.