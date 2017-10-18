Flash flood watch issued for areas burned by wildfire

MEDFORD, Ore. – A flash flood watch is in effect for areas burned by the Chetco Bar Fire in southwest Oregon, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS is forecasting one to three inches of rain on the Southern Oregon Coast Thursday. Combined with strong winds, the moisture can make burn-scarred areas susceptible to mud/rock slides and tree falls. “Be aware of the landslide hazard, and avoid burned areas,” said Bill Burns, engineering geologist at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI).
The flash flood watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening for areas adjacent to the Chetco Bar and Eclipse Complex burn areas. Coastal towns like Brookings aren’t included. You can find a map of the burned areas along with the latest information here: http://www.weather.gov/mfr/
The NWS says be prepared to turn around if you come across a flooded or blocked roadway. “Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run,” according to DOGAMI. “People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.”
Geologists say to stay alert, listen for unusual sounds, watch water levels and travel with extreme caution. You can learn more about landslide and debris flows here: http://www.oregongeology.org/sub/Landslide/debrisflow.htm
In addition to the flash flood watch, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the Southern Oregon Coast and a high wind advisory east of the Cascades past the towns of Paisley and Adel.