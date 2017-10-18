MEDFORD, Ore. – Millions of people plan on participating in the largest single earthquake preparedness drill in history, including over half-a-million Oregonians.
International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 19. The worldwide preparedness campaign spans over 60 countries with over 52 million participants.
“ShakeOut encourages cross-sector, whole community conversation and action about earthquake preparedness, inspiring people to make better decisions for how they can prepare to survive and recover,” said Mark Benthien, Global ShakeOut Coordinator and Outreach Director for the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California. “Social science research shows that when people see others take action, they are more likely to take action too.”
Most participants will practice how to “drop, cover and hold on,” while many choose to do more. This includes going over the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety and learning a variety of special situations where an earthquake can occur, like in a theater or car.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to participate. “”Practicing these protective actions can better prepare you in case of an earthquake,” FEMA Administrator Brock Long said. “A true culture of preparedness requires the effort of the whole community to understand the hazards, then develop and practice the proper protective actions.”
ShakeOut is managed by the Southern California Earthquake center with funding from the National Science Foundation, the United States Geological Survey and FEMA.