BROOKINGS, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is planning a trip to Brookings to discuss the impacts of the Chetco Bar Fire.
This will be the second “listening session” in the area since the governor visited in August. Then, the fire covered nearly 160 square miles of forestland five miles northeast of Brookings. The entire city was on a Level 1 evacuation notice.
Now, the Chetco Bar Fire is stalled at 191,125 acres with 97% containment. Fire suppression efforts have slowly transitioned into surveys of burned-out areas. The danger to residents is no longer fire, but rather landslides and flash floods due to lack of vegetation and wet weather.
On October 22, Governor Brown plans to visit with small business owners and community leaders from the South Coast so she can learn how to best support recovery.
The listening session is open to invited guests only.