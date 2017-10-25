$63k raised locally during “Coffee for a Cure”

Medford, Ore. — We’re learning just how much money was raised during last week’s Coffee for a Cure event at Human Bean.
According to the company, more than $228,000 dollars was raised during the one day event. More than $63,000 dollars came in from Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties alone.
The money goes to benefit women who need mammograms and breast cancer follow-up care. Click HERE for more information on the annual event.
