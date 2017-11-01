MEDFORD, Ore. – The Bureau of Labor and Industries is investigating unpaid wage claims after the shuttering of some Southern Oregon restaurant chain locations.
Three Si Casa Flores restaurants in Medford and Phoenix closed unexpectedly this past September due to bankruptcy.
On November 1, BOLI announced they’re investigating wage claims totaling more than $21,000 from 28 employees.
“Workers who do not receive a final paycheck when a business shuts its doors still have expenses and bills to pay,” said Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian. “Our Wage Security Fund can help employees make ends meet, even if the business has closed and has no ability to meet its payroll obligations. We can investigate and pay employees the wages they are owed once we’ve independently verified wages are due.”
BOLI could direct up to $4,000 per-worker from Oregon state funds if the employer “ceased doing business and is without sufficient assets to pay the wage claim and the wage claim cannot otherwise be fully and promptly paid.” Specialists will work to determine how much money, if any, is owed to each worker.
The Jackson County locations were owned separately from the Grants Pass location, which remains open.