Beaverton mom reports blade found in Halloween candy

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Police are reminding parents to be vigilant after a Beaverton woman reported finding a blade in her child’s Halloween candy.

Washington County Sherriff’s Office deputies said they were contacted by the woman on the morning of November 1.

Investigators learned the woman had taken her three kids trick-or-treating in their neighborhood Halloween night. They live near Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest Quatama Road in Beaverton.

Later that evening, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter said she found a loose blade inside a packaged Twix bar. The blade appeared to have come from a pencil sharpener.  Police said it’s not known whether the wrapper was completely sealed before the child opened it.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t have any leads yet, but they’re taking the opportunity to remind parents to “be vigilant and educate their children about inspecting all Halloween candy.”

