Colorado Walmart shooting suspect captured

THORNTON, Colo. (NBC News) – Colorado police say the man accused of shooting three people to death inside a Colorado Walmart late Wednesday has been captured.
According to the Thornton Police Department, 47-year-old Steve Ostrem walked into the Walmart in Thornton and opened fire randomly on a group of people near the cash registers. Three people were shot, all fatally.
“This is a very heinous act,” said Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila. “We don’t know exactly what the motive of the person was, but it was certainly a terrible act.”
he first calls were reported at 6:10 p.m. local time (8:10 p.m. ET), and the gunman was described as wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a maroon shirt.
Ostrem was wearing a maroon shirt when captured.
Two men were killed at the scene, while a woman later died at the hospital, police said. They were identified by the Adams County coroner as Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton; Victor Vasquez, 26, of Denver; and Pamela Marques, 52, of Denver.
Hundreds of emergency vehicles rushed to the Walmart, where customer in the busy shopping center ran out of stores in panic and families waited anxiously to reunite with their loved ones in the parking lot.
Police described the scene as one of “mass chaos.”
