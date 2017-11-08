Woman shot in neck with arrow at Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – It’s considered a quiet, peaceful park along the Willamette. Regular visitors say the most activity you’ll usually see at Sellwood Riverside Park is dogs running around playing.
But recently, a bizarre attack has left people, “Oh a bit concerned” said park regular John Shmilenko. “My wife comes down here.”
Portland police say it was yesterday morning close to 8:30 when they found a 24-year-old woman with an arrow sticking out of her neck. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Park visitor Cathy Claussenius said, “I’ve never heard of any violence here.”
Investigators say the woman was visiting the park with friends or relatives when she was shot in the neck with the arrow.
Ann Singer said she’s a park regular. “I don’t think people go around shooting people with arrows usually, that was a weird thing.”
Police did make it clear the suspect and victim know each other, and this was not a random attack.
“Yeah but I think this is a strange one-time thing. It doesn’t bring a lot of fear in me. So I will keep coming,” Singer said.
Police are not saying what happened in the moments leading up to the incident. They’re also not releasing any information about the suspect at this time.