Supreme Court takes up California abortion law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a challenge to a California abortion law.
Justices will decide if requiring pregnancy centers to post notices about publicly-funded abortion and contraception services violates free speech rights.
The court agreed to hear three consolidated challenges to California’s Reproductive Fact Act’ that was passed in October of 2015.
The challengers say the law violates the First amendment because it forces the faith-based pregnancy centers to send a message that conflicts with their aim of encouraging childbirth, not abortion.
California argues that the reproductive fact act regulates the healthcare industry and helps women know the state has programs providing birth control and abortions.
This marks the first time the Supreme Court has agreed to hear an abortion-related case during the Trump Administration.
One lawyer behind the challenge, Jay Sekulow, also serves on Trump’s legal team.
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against the centers last year.