64th Annual Rooster Festival attracts human rooster crowers

Rogue River, Ore. — If you heard some crowing in Rogue River today it may or may not have been an actual rooster.
The city is holding its 64th annual Rooster Festival this weekend.
Medford resident Katarina Spitz says she’s been helping out with the festival for 12 years now.
She says it’s the human crowing contest that always has heads turning.
“Everyone puts in their all and they start to get all the actual roosters riled up for them to start crowing and there are some people that have some pretty realistic sounding crows,” Spitz said.
After the human crows, actual roosters also get a go.
The record to beat is 112 crows in half an hour which was set back in 1978.
The first place winner of the contest will get to go home with a rooster trophy and 150 dollars.