Gingerbread Jubilee kicks off in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – This year’s Gingerbread Jubilee is now on display. From the wacky to the sparkly, no two are alike.
“You have to come see it in person because the level of details when you look in the house,” said organizer Aspen Droesch. “It has toys, and wreaths and lights.”
Each of the 50 gingerbread houses make you feel like you’re stepping out of Medford and into a winter wonderland. And you can walk into that wonderland too this weekend at the Craterian Theater.
“For our gingerbread competition we have people from all over the valley,” explained Droesch. “Kids, adults, groups… they are all donated to the Craterian and then we auction them off tonight.’
But before people run off with the funky creations, the houses will be on display this weekend. With live music, drinks and yes, gingerbread cookies, you can actually eat, while you make your way through the gingerbread tour.
Aspen said, “The contest is open to everyone, so we hope that it inspires the next generation of bakers.”
If you want to check the houses out for yourself, the Gingerbread Jubilee is open to the public both Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning to 6 in the evening.
Tickets are $3 per-person. All proceeds to the Craterian.