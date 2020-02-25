66 pounds of meth found during Klamath County traffic stop

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Over 60 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop along a Klamath County highway.
Oregon State Police said on February 20, a trooper pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe with California license plates on Highway 97.
According to OSP, the vehicle was driven by a man with a female passenger accompanied by a baby.
During the stop, the trooper reportedly saw evidence of criminal activity and a K9 indicated there may have been drugs inside the Tahoe. OSP said a search revealed about 66 pounds of methamphetamine, two kilograms of heroin, ten suspected fentanyl pills and a loaded gun.
The driver was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for possession, distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine and heroin, among other charges. The woman was released to care for the baby as the investigation continues.
NBC5 News is working to get more details about this investigation. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.