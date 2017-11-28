SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea fired another ballistic test missile Tuesday.
NBC News reports the latest test is the first launch since September. A South Korean military official said it was fired east toward Japan.
A spokesperson for the Pentagon said the launch took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST. Col. Rob Manning said, “We are in the process of assessing the situation.
According to a tweet sent out by the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, the missile landed within Japan’s territory.
Two other ballistic test missiles landed in the same waters this past May and June.
This is a breaking story. Check HERE for updates.