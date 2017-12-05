Home
Hillsboro police dog killed in crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A police dog was killed in a crash in Hillsboro late Monday night.

“It’s with great sadness that we share the loss of Hillsboro Police K9 Billy this morning,” representatives with the Hillsboro Police Department wrote. “K9 Billy and his handler, Officer Zaugg were involved in a traffic crash this evening at TV HWY and Century Blvd.”

Police said the crash happened at 10:38 p.m. as Officer Zaugg was driving a patrol vehicle westbound on TV Highway. As he approached the intersection, another vehicle traveling eastbound turned left onto Century Boulevard and struck the patrol vehicle.

According to HPD, the officer received minor injuries. However, K9 Billy suffered “massive trauma” and didn’t survive.

The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the investigation. So far, no citations have been issued and the case is still under investigation.

