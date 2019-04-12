Home
66th annual Pear Blossom Festival kicks off Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thousands are expected to attend in downtown Medford.

From a parade and street fair to a fun run and much more, there is something for everyone at the two-day event.

Many are excited for the wildly popular “Smudge Pot Stroll” which takes people on a walking and tasting tour through downtown Medford on Friday night.

Along with the “Pear-a-Fare” which brings out many vendors featuring locally produced wines, brews, foods, and specialties.

“Medford comes alive this weekend and it’s just really exciting to see the kids to older adults [and] everyone in between, coming out to support their community,” said Brad Russell, Executive Director of the Rogue Valley Family YMCA.

