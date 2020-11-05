67 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – COVID-19 case numbers continue to spike in Jackson County.
On the morning of November 5, Jackson County Public Health said there were 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the past 24 hours.
“Jackson County set yet another weekly record number of COVID-19 cases,” public health officials said. “For week 44 (October 25 – October 31), Jackson County reported 245 new COVID-19 cases; this is a 39% increase from the previous week (week 43, October 18 – October 24). During week 44, the test positivity rate was 10.5%.”
Jackson County Public Health said they continue to see clusters of cases related to social gatherings.
“The colder weather and holidays increase the amount of time people congregate indoors,” the county said. “Indoor activities do increase the risk of COVID-19 spreading. If you are holding a family/friend gathering, consider implementing the following steps to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.”