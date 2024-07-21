67K Hyundai vehicles recalled for fuel pump, software issues

(CNN) – Hyundai is recalling about 67,000 vehicles. It’s the result of two separate recalls.

The first includes 54,000 recent Genesis, Elantra, Kona, and Veloster models.

They have fuel pumps that could fail and cause the vehicle to stop moving.

The second recall is for more than 12,000 2024 Santa Fe’s.

A software error in their transmissions could cause the vehicle to roll away when its in park.

Affected owners of both recalls will be notified by September 9 for free fixes.

