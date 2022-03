FUKUSHIMA, Japan (CNN) – A major earthquake struck Japan Wednesday.

The preliminary 7.3 magnitude tremor was reported off the cost of Fukushima prefecture.

According to Japan’s meteorological agency, the preliminary epicenter depth is 60 kilometers.

The quake knocked out power to more than 2 million customers in Tokyo and surrounding areas.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it does not expect a Pacific-basin-wide tsunami to follow the earthquake.