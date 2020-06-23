7.4 earthquake hits southern Mexico coast

SANTA MARÍA ZAPOTITLÁN, Mexico (CNN) – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Mexico’s Oaxaca state, located along the country’s southern coastline Tuesday.
The earthquake occurred at 10:29 a.m. local time with an epicenter located 11 kilometers southwest of Santa María Zapotitlan, Mexico.
Earlier estimates had the earthquake as a 7.7 magnitude, but that has since been revised to 7.4.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has said that hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 1,000 km of the epicenter, including along the coast of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
For updates, visit: https://nbcnews.to/3drprUQ