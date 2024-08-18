$7.8M coming to 7 Oregon school districts for energy improvement projects

OREGON – Eleven facilities across seven Oregon school districts, four of which are in southern Oregon, will be getting funding through the Renew America’s Schools Prize and Grant investment to support energy improvement projects.

This is part of a $7.8 million investment in rural Oregon schools announced by U.S. senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. It is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“We are thrilled that three of our schools—Evergreen Elementary, Fort Vannoy, and Illinois Valley High School—will be recipients of the Renew America’s Schools Grant,” said Three Rivers School District Superintendent, Dave Valenzuela. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to Senators Wyden and Merkley for their support. Our schools are in critical need of improvements, especially with the increasing challenges of heat and smoke during fire season. It’s essential that our students have a healthy and comfortable environment to learn and thrive. These funds will allow us to make significant upgrades to benefit our students and staff, and we couldn’t be more grateful!”

Projects include aspects like new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting upgrades, alternative fuel (such as electric) vehicles, and renewable energy technologies.

“In the nearly 1,100 town halls I’ve had throughout Oregon, I’ve heard from teachers, families and students about the need for updated infrastructure in our schools and the demand for more local job opportunities,” Wyden said. “This significant investment will provide healthy, comfortable environments for kids and educators, and generate much-needed local construction jobs in rural counties statewide.”

“School opens up new worlds and possibilities to students of all ages. In order for students to get the most out of their education, schools must provide a safe and healthy learning environment,” Merkley said. “The several Oregon school districts receiving this federal funding will be able to create more sustainable and equitable infrastructure, especially for rural students and educators, all while creating good-paying local jobs in the process.”

School districts that will receive part of this funding include Three Rivers in Josephine County, Winston-Dillard, South Umpqua, and Douglas County school districts as well as John Day, Jefferson County, and Tillamook school districts.

