7 acre grass fire in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – An estimated 7-acre grass fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near Highway 234.

The fire was located at Agate Bay Solar Project, a solar panel farm in Eagle Point.

Fire District 3 was on the scene with multiple resources, including engines, and type 2 and 3 helicopters. Firefighters stopped the progress and began mopping up the fire less than an hour after arriving on the scene.

Nearby neighbors were notified about the fire but were not evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.