7 arrested during latest Bear Creek Greenway sweep

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are releasing the results of their latest sweep of the Bear Creek Greenway.
The nearly 18-mile bike and walking path extends from Ashland to Central Point and has long been a haven for transient activity. The illegal camping sites often accompany a substantial amount of trash.
On October 11, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they partnered with other agencies to clean up the greenway between Hawthorne Park and Glenwood Road.
Seven arrests were made. Nine citations were issued for trespassing, 25 for prohibited camping, one for open burning, and two citations for being in a park after closing time. In addition, 12 people who were on probation and/or parole were contacted.
“The ongoing sweeps are part of a community effort to make the greenway a safer place for everyone,” JCSO said. “Agencies participating with us in the project include Medford Police, Jackson County Parks, Jackson County Community Justice, Jackson County Mental Health, ACCESS, Rogue Valley Veterans & Community Outreach, and other organizations.”